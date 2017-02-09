Gov. Greitens announces MO Dept. of Health and Senior Services director

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens announced the director for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Thursday, February 9.

Gov. Greitens announced Dr. Randall Williams as the new director via Facebook.

Dr. Williams made the following statement:

“I’m incredibly grateful for the privilege to serve the people of Missouri. I appreciate Governor Greitens’ focus on putting patients and the providers who dedicate their lives caring for them first. I’m looking forward to visiting each of Missouri’s 114 counties and St. Louis as we listen and learn from the people about their ideas, as we integrate clinical care and population health to provide for the health, safety, and wellness of all Missourians. We think it is vital that we increase access in all areas of the state, especially our rural, underserved areas while keeping costs low. We have a clear vision from Governor Greitens and our intent is to hit the ground running.”

