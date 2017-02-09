More than $1M in federal funding to fund sexual assault prevention, education in IL

Two Illinois Senators announced federal funding on Thursday, February 9 to help prevent rape and sexual assault in Illinois.

Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) announced the $1,141,194 in funding.

The Illinois Department of Public Health will use the funding to support rape prevention and education programs, as well as to increase support for counseling services, 24-hour crisis hotlines and criminal justice assistance.

The funding comes through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Rape Prevention and Education Program, which aims to strengthen sexual violence prevention systems in all 50 states.

