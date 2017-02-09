More than $1M in federal funding to fund sexual assault prevention, education in IL

Mayfest kicked off this weekend with plenty of fun and events there in Downtown Perryville. An estimated 7,500 people were in attendance for the big event.
More than 252,000 pounds of frozen burritos are being recalled because of possible listeria contamination.
Congratulations ladies! The SIU Softball team is headed to the NCAA Softball Tournament.
Authorities have removed remains from the site of a fatal plane crash in southern Kentucky and are sending them for autopsies.
A federal grand jury in St. Louis has accused a woman of impersonating a nurse and spending three months at a hospital's intensive-care unit and with elderly psychiatric patients.
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.
South Korea says rival North Korea launched a projectile believed to be a ballistic missile.
Reports say that North Korea fired an unidentified projectile early Sunday morning that appears to be a ballistic missile.
