Williamson Co. emergency crews rescue dog from a culvert

A lab is home safe with his family thanks to the efforts of members of the Williamson County Fire Protection District and Williamson County Animal Control.

According to a spokesperson with the fire protection district, Timi, the 10-year-old lab, was stuck in the culvert for about six hours before he was rescued.

It happened on Wednesday, Feb. 8 near Bethlehem and Moellers Roads east of Marion.

Timi was about 13 feet in the culvert when rescue crews arrived.

The homeowner said Timi got stuck around noon.

They called animal control around 1 p.m. and firefighters were called to the scene around 4 p.m.

We're told Timi lives with his family near the culvert.

He's said to be doing just fine today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.