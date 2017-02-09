Pink Up - February Newsletter

It's time again to think Pink Up. Breast cancer is the second leading cancer killer in U.S. women. Take the time today and on the 12th of every month to do a self-exam.

A group of third grade boys in Cape Girardeau is the only team in the youth Cape Optimist Basketball League to have pink jerseys. It was originally an honest mistake. But rather than return them, head coach Jeff Brune decided to use it as a perfect teaching moment. These kids now know the power of pink. They can be the difference between life and death. They can be the reminder to the women in their lives to get checked for the ugly C.

