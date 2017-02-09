2 arrested on heroin charges in Graves Co., KY

A tip about illegal drug activity lands two people behind bars in Graves County.

According to Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, members of the Drug Unit, probation and parole officers, and the Mayfield Police Department K9 found heroin, methamphetamine, and other prescription drugs in a home on State Route 384 west of Mayfield.

The people living in the home, Michael Pierce, 42, and Katie Winters, 42, were arrested on several drug charges.

Those charges including trafficking a controlled substance (heroin, less than two grams), trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine, less than 2 grams), possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), possession of drug paraphernalia, and prescription not in proper container.

