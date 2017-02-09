Neelyville R-IV, Sacred Heart Catholic School closed because of the flu

Two more schools in Southeast Missouri will be closed on Friday because of a flu outbreak.

Neelyville R-IV and Sacred Heart Catholic School in Poplar Bluff will be closed on Feb. 10.

According to Principal Monique Gribbins at Sacred Heart, a quarter of the students in the district were out sick with the flu.

So, crews are disinfecting the building.

Gribbins said hopefully taking a few days off will allow students and faculty to get well.

Neelyville R-IV has been closed since Wednesday. School leaders opted to postpone Parent Teacher Conferences until Feb. 16.

The Clarkton School District and Twin Rivers R-X School District also closed this week because of the flu.

