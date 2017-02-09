USGS: Earthquake near Dyersburg, TN upgraded to M2.8

The USGS upgraded an earthquake near Dyersburg, Tennessee to a magnitude 2.8 on Thursday, February 9.

According to the preliminary earthquake report, it was recorded about 6 miles west of Dyersburg, 28 miles east-northeast of Blytheville, Ark. and 30 miles southwest of Union City, Tenn.

It happened around 11:05 a.m. and had a depth of 1 km.

It was originally recorded as a magnitude 2.7.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.