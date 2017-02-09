Carbondale man sentenced to 3 years on credit card fraud charge

A Carbondale man was sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to unlawfully using a credit card.

Charles Brooks, 27, of Carbondale, pleaded guilty to the charge of unlawful use of a credit card.

On October 8, 2016, Brooks used a credit card belonging to another person to purchase items at Walmart in Murphysboro. Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reviewed video surveillance depicting the use of the credit card and identified Brooks as the perpetrator.

Brooks was sentenced to serve three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, which will be followed by a one year period of mandatory supervised release.

Brooks meets the eligibility requirements to be placed in the Illinois Impact Incarceration Program through the Illinois Department of Corrections.

The investigation was conducted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

