Fitness Plus in Cape Girardeau hosting annual indoor triathlon

Fitness Plus is hosting it's annual Indoor Triathlon on Saturday, March 4.

The event starts at 8 a.m. at the Health and Wellness Center entrance 8 at 150 South Mount Auburn Road.

The event is a test of endurance featuring a 300-yard swim, five-mile ride on a stationary bike and a two-mile run on the indoor track.

The goal is to finish each event with the fastest time. Individual and team competitions available.

Awards will be given out in various age groups and participation medals given to all finishers.

Entry fees received by February 24 are $25 for Fitness Plus members and $35 for nonmembers.

Team entry fees are $40 for member teams and $50 for non-member teams.

Teams may consist of no more than three participants.

Entry fees include awards, T-shirts and post-event refreshments.

Entry fees go up after February 24.

Registration forms are available at fitnessplus.sfmc.net and at the Fitness Plus Service Desk.

For more information, please call Doug Gannon at (573)-331-5311.

Fitness Plus is part of the Saint Francis Health and Wellness Center.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.