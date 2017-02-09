Event aims to help people with memory loss through art and poetry

The Alzheimer’s Association is partnering with area organizations in Cape Girardeau to host the, “Alzheimer’s Poetry Project: Celebrating Creativity in Elder Care.”

It is a unique arts program which explores how art and poetry can be used with people with memory loss.

The program is designed for multiple audiences including health professionals, high school art students, and families living with Alzheimer’s.

It will be held on Thursday February 23, 2017 at the Saint Francis Health and Wellness Center.

Healthcare professionals can come from 8:30-10:00 a.m., and high school students and the general public are invited to come from 1:00-3:00p.m.

Both sessions will be taught by Gary Glazner, founder of the Alzheimer’s Poetry Project (APP) which has received numerous awards including the 2013 Rosalinde Gilbert Innovations in Alzheimer’s Disease Caregiving Legacy Award, and the 2012 MetLife Foundation Creativity and Aging in America Leadership Award in the category of Community Engagement.

The event will be hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association, Missouri Arts Council and Missouri Coalition Celebrating Care Continuum Change (MC5).

Registration is available by clicking here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.