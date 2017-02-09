Greyhound to relocate to Huck's in Cape Girardeau

Greyhound announced today it will start operations from a new location in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Greyhound customers will be able to board at Huck’s, located at 353 S Kingshighway St., which is about two miles from the former location at 612 S Sprigg St.

“Greyhound is excited to continue serving Cape Girardeau from our new location,” said Deborah Laney, regional manager of customer experience, Greyhound Lines, Inc.

From Cape Girardeau, Greyhound offers two daily schedules and four schedules on the weekend to destinations including St. Louis and Memphis where customers can then connect to its network of 3,800 destinations across North America.

For ticket information, call 1-800-231-2222.

