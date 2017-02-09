SIU: Beware financial aid email scam

A measure to create a prescription drug monitoring program in Missouri, the last state without one, has failed.
A Patterson man was killed in a crash just before 7:30 a.m. on Friday, May 12.
Here's a Heartland Weekend guide to celebrating the mom in your life this Mother's Day.
More than 1,300 students will graduate from Southeast Missouri State University on Saturday, and for one Stoddard County woman, the achievement is decades in the making.
It's inevitable. Whenever we get in our car, the likelihood is we're going to get stopped at a red light.
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.
