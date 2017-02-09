February 10 celebrity birthdays

The Grammy Awards are Sunday night but today we send out a Happy Birthday to a multiple Grammy winner.

She's a singer-songwriter who remains the only solo artist two win a Grammy Award for Record of the Year two years in a row. She did it in 1973 with The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face and she won again in 1974 for Killing Me Softly with His Song. Roberta Flack is 80 today.

Also on the birthday list is an actress who has had roles in Seabisquit, The 50 Year Old Virgin and The Hunger Games. She starred and directed Pitch Perfect and its sequel Pitch Perfect 2. Elizabeth Banks is 43 today.

She's the daughter of actress Diane Ladd and actor Bruce Dern. She followed in her parents footsteps and has starred in Jurassic Park, Blue Velvet and Rambling Rose. Her next movie is a biggie. She has a role in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Laura Dern is 50 today.

He's the head basketball coach at the University of Kentucky and he led the Wildcats to an NCAA Championship in 2012. John Calipari is 58 today.

He's was a member of the "Killer Bees" when he played for the Astros. When he left Houston, he came to the Cardinals. While David Freeze was the star of the 2011 World Series, this guy also came through at some key moments in that Series against the Rangers. We're talking about Lance Berkman who's 41 today.

