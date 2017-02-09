Paducah students win regional National Science Bowl competition

A team of middle school students from Paducah, Kentucky won the regional competition for the 2017 National Science Bowl and will now compete in the National Science Bowl National Finals this spring in Washington, D.C., according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

The team is from Heath Middle School in Paducah.

The National Science Bowl attracts thousands of middle school and high school students from all over to compete in a fast-paced question and answer format in order to answer questions over a range of technical problems and science disciplines, including biology, chemistry, earth and space science, physics and math.

“The National Science Bowl continues to be one of the premier academic competitions across the country and prepares America's students for future successes in some of the world’s fastest growing fields in science, technology, and engineering,” Dr. J. Stephen Binkley, Acting Director of the Department’s Office of Science, said.

The office sponsors the nationwide competition, which is now in its 27th year.

"Each year the DOE Office of Science provides this unique opportunity, and I am honored to congratulate all the competitors who are advancing to the national finals, where they will continue to showcase their talents as top students in math and science.”

The National Science Bowl will be held in Washington D.C. April 27 through May 1.The team from Heath Middle school has the opportunity to win their school's science department $1,000 if they place within the top 16 middle school teams. The winners will be announced at a later date.

