Four things you need to know on 2/9

It's Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: You’ll need your hat and gloves this morning. Temps are expected to be in the 20’s, maybe even the teens for some of our northern counties. The wind is also going to play a big role in how it feels as you walk out the door adding to the wind chill. By lunchtime, the Heartland is expected to warm up to the mid-30s, with plenty of sun. FIRST ALERT: The weekend looks warmer, but a little dreary.

CLICK HERE for your First Alert Weather Forecast.

Making Headlines:

SIU armed robbery: The SIU Carbondale Department of Public Safety is investigating an armed robbery that took place during a drug deal on campus on Tuesday, February 7.

Happening today: The SIU Board of Trustees will meet today in Edwardsville to discuss a tuition hike students soon may be paying.

UPDATE: Three men are dead after an explosion at a packaging plant in Louisiana. Seven others were injured, and six of those have since been released from the hospital.

Missing Missouri man: A Butler County, Missouri family is continuing the search for their son who has been missing for nearly two years.

You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT)

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.