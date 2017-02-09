SIU police issue alert after armed robbery on campus

The SIU Carbondale Department of Public Safety has issued an alert as it investigates an incident in which an individual reported being robbed at gun point during a drug deal on Tuesday, February 7 in SIU Lot 14.

The incident occurred about 11 p.m. on Tuesday, but the victim did not notify DPS until the next day. The suspect, not known to the victim, was with two other males. The three took $80 and an iPhone 6 from the victim. The suspects left the area in an unknown vehicle.

The DPS is actively investigating this incident.

If anyone has information about this crime or any other crime in this area or on campus, please call the Southern Illinois University DPS at (618)-453-3771. To avoid becoming a victim of a crime, the DPS is urging individual to travel in well-lighted areas, to be alert and aware of your surroundings, consider traveling with a group, know the locations of the emergency call boxes and report all suspicious activity to local law enforcement.

More information on campus safety can be found by clicking here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.