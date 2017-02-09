Heartland sports scores from Wednesday 2/8. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland sports scores from Wednesday 2/8.

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Heartland sports scores from Thursday 2/8.

NCAA Basketball

(Women)

SIUE-74
SEMO-78

Eastern Illinois-72
UT Martin-74

(Men)

Missouri-74
Texas A&M-76

Three Rivers-74
St. Louis-62

SIU-41
Northern Iowa-49

Murray State-100
Morehead State-101

H.S. Basketball

Murphysboro-68
Benton-60

