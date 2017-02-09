Heartland sports scores from Wednesday 2/8.

Friday, May 12 2017 11:59 PM EDT2017-05-13 03:59:20 GMT
The Southern Illinois Miners won their regular season opener Friday night at Rent One Park in Marion 11-1 over Evansville. The Miners scored four runs in the first inning and never looked back in winning the season opener over the visiting Otters. Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.
The Southern Illinois Miners won their regular season opener Friday night at Rent One Park in Marion 11-1 over Evansville. The Miners scored four runs in the first inning and never looked back in winning the season opener over the visiting Otters. Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.
Friday, May 12 2017 8:36 AM EDT2017-05-12 12:36:54 GMT
(Source: KFVS)
Heartland sports scores from Thursday 5/11. H.S. Softball State Quarterfinal Scott City-4 Kennett-5 F/9 Innings OVC Softball SIUE-2 UT Martin-1 Murray State-1 Belmont-5 H.S. Baseball Benton-13 Johnston city-0 Murphysboro-13 Pinckneyville-8 H.S. Soccer (Girls) Sikeston-3 Fredericktown-0 **Sikeston sets school single season record with 68 goals**
Heartland sports scores from Thursday 5/11. H.S. Softball State Quarterfinal Scott City-4 Kennett-5 F/9 Innings OVC Softball SIUE-2 UT Martin-1 Murray State-1 Belmont-5 H.S. Baseball Benton-13 Johnston city-0 Murphysboro-13 Pinckneyville-8 H.S. Soccer (Girls) Sikeston-3 Fredericktown-0 **Sikeston sets school single season record with 68 goals**
Friday, May 12 2017 8:35 AM EDT2017-05-12 12:35:50 GMT
(Source: Raycom Media)
The Kennett softball team scored the winning run in the 9th inning on a Madi Parr walk off hit to beat Scott City 5-4 in the state quarterfinals. With the victory Kennett advances to the final four next Friday in Springfield, MO. Kennett will play the winner of West County and Strafford in the state semifinals. Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.
The Kennett softball team scored the winning run in the 9th inning on a Madi Parr walk off hit to beat Scott City 5-4 in the state quarterfinals. With the victory Kennett advances to the final four next Friday in Springfield, MO. Kennett will play the winner of West County and Strafford in the state semifinals. Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.