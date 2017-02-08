SIU officials approve 3.9 percent tuition hike

SIU officials approved a 3.9 percent hike in tuition fees on Thursday, February 9.

The SIU Board of Trustees met in Edwardsville to discuss the possibility of a tuition hike.

The university said the increase would amount to about $350 a year for full-time students in Edwardsville and Carbondale.

University officials say raising the tuition would generate nearly $3 million in revenue.

The tuition hike will affect incoming students and not current ones. It will take effect in the fall.

"It wasn't a direct, maybe an indirect correlation to the state budget impasse," said Rae Goldsmith, chief communications officer at SIU. "It's probable that we would have done this regardless because we have to offer our students the best quality education we can."

At the end of January, SIU reported that its spring enrollment was down, mirroring that of the fall enrollment.

