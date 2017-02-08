SEMO Women claim home win over SIUE

The Chicago Cubs defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2 in the series opener Friday at Busch Stadium. Wilson Contreras hit two homers for the Cubs in the win. Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

The Chicago Cubs defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2 in the series opener Friday at Busch Stadium. Wilson Contreras hit two homers for the Cubs in the win. Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

The Chicago Cubs defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2 in the series opener Friday at Busch Stadium. Wilson Contreras hit two homers for the Cubs in the win. Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

The Chicago Cubs defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2 in the series opener Friday at Busch Stadium. Wilson Contreras hit two homers for the Cubs in the win. Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

The Southern Illinois Miners won their regular season opener Friday night at Rent One Park in Marion 11-1 over Evansville. The Miners scored four runs in the first inning and never looked back in winning the season opener over the visiting Otters. Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.