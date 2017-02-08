Search planned for Butler Co., MO man missing nearly 2 years

Edward Goodwin has been missing since June 2015.

His family has planned a search for him on Saturday, February 11 around 9 a.m.

The search will include about 35 people and 12-13 dogs.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Department said in a letter to Edward Goodwin's mother, Connie, that they believe he is probably dead.

The sheriff said their information is that Goodwin was probably led to a rural area, beaten and killed.

His body was never recovered.

A man was taken into custody in October 2015 by Shannon County deputies on charges stemming from Goodwin's disappearance. However, those charges were later dropped due to lack of evidence.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.