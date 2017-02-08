Marion, IL PD works with restaurant to add security features following compromised credit cards

The Marion, Illinois Police Department worked with an area restaurant to update its security features following an investigation into compromised credit cards.

According to police, Don Sol Mexican Grill worked with them to identify a potential computer network server breach that may have led to the stolen credit card information.

They said the security breach was identified and removed after several security Malware/Antivirus scans of the restaurant's computer system. The scans were done by independent computer security contractors.

Police say the restaurant's business computer server and security system programs have since been upgraded with additional added security features.

