Veterans help veterans with donations to Chaffee, MO nursing center

A group of veterans helped their fellow former soldiers in Chaffee, Missouri on Wednesday afternoon, February 8.

Members of the In-Country Vietnam Motorcycle Club brought gifts to the Chaffee Nursing Center.

The donations of clothing and an electric scooter were collected over the holidays.

The veterans who received the gifts served in World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam.

A club member said it's all about helping out.

"We try to make these guys comfortable and we try to come out and visit them once in a while," said Bill Booth, a club member. "We got them DVD players. We got them some western movies because they like westerns. We don't want our vets to be forgotten. Our In-Country Vietnam M.C. believes in vets helping vets."

The donations were a Valentine's Day service project by the motorcycle club.

The scooter was donated by the Jesse Pritchard family out of Sikeston.

Lawless Harley-Davidson and Garrett's customs modified the scooter.

