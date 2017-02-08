Veterans help veterans with donations to Chaffee, MO nursing center

More than 1,300 students will graduate from Southeast Missouri State University on Saturday, and for one Stoddard County woman, the achievement is decades in the making.
More than 1,300 students will graduate from Southeast Missouri State University on Saturday, and for one Stoddard County woman, the achievement is decades in the making.
It's inevitable. Whenever we get in our car, the likelihood is we're going to get stopped at a red light.
It's inevitable. Whenever we get in our car, the likelihood is we're going to get stopped at a red light.
A measure to create a prescription drug monitoring program in Missouri, the last state without one, has failed.
A measure to create a prescription drug monitoring program in Missouri, the last state without one, has failed.
Veterans gathered in Poplar Bluff around noon on Friday, May 12 to support Veterans Affairs whistleblowers.
Veterans gathered in Poplar Bluff around noon on Friday, May 12 to support Veterans Affairs whistleblowers.
A Saline County jury has convicted a Saline County doctor in the case accusing him of trying to have the state's attorney kidnapped.
A Saline County jury has convicted a Saline County doctor in the case accusing him of trying to have the state's attorney kidnapped.
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.
The National Weather Service confirms that an EF-1 tornado touched town in Baton Rouge early Friday morning.
The National Weather Service confirms that an EF-1 tornado touched town in Baton Rouge early Friday morning.
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.
Several state and county agencies are currently searching a farm in Adams County that is about 10 miles away from the Rhoden family massacre scene.
Several state and county agencies are currently searching a farm in Adams County that is about 10 miles away from the Rhoden family massacre scene.
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."
A woman has struck a chord with the Internet over an inspirational Instagram post.
A woman has struck a chord with the Internet over an inspirational Instagram post.