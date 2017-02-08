MO Gov. Greitens appoints fire marshal, SEMA director

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens announced his picks for State Fire Marshal and State Emergency Management Agency Director on Wednesday, February 8 at the St. Louis Fire Academy.

Gov. Greitens' pick for SEMA director, Ernie Rhodes, has 32 years of experience in emergency management and law enforcement. He currently serves as the fire chief for the West County EMS and Fire Protection District., the Operations Section Chief for FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Blue Incident Support Team and is a member of Missouri Task Force-1.

For 10 years before that, Rhodes was the director of Emergency Management for St. Charles, Mo.

According to a press release from Greitens' office, Rhodes was part of a Missouri urban rescue team dispatched to New York two days after the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in 2001 and has been deployed to other disasters around the country.

Tim Bean was chosen by Gov. Greitens as fire marshal. He is currently the fire chief for the West Plains Fire Department and also serves as the Howell County Assistant SWAT team leader and reserve deputy. He has a combined total of 32 years in fire safety and administration.

Prior to becoming fire chief, Bean started as a volunteer firefighter. He also served as the West Plains Public Safety Officer, assistant fire chief, reserve police officer and SWAT team member.

After the announcement, the governor, Rhodes and Bean participated in a training exercise. They conducted a search and rescue, retrieving a 180-pound dummy from a simulated disaster scene.

The governor also met with the firefighters involved in the rescue of seven St. Louis residents on January 24.

