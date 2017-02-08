MO Senate confirms Drew Juden as director of State DPS

Seven colleges are represented by 15 students who were selected to take part in the First Baptists Health Paducah Pre-Med Academy summer program.
Seven colleges are represented by 15 students who were selected to take part in the First Baptists Health Paducah Pre-Med Academy summer program.
A Cape Girardeau, Missouri hotel company can boast two of the best hotels in the entire world and one is located in Cape Girardeau.
A Cape Girardeau, Missouri hotel company can boast two of the best hotels in the entire world and one is located in Cape Girardeau.
By The Associated Press The Missouri Legislature wrapped up its annual session Friday. Here's a look at some of the bills that passed or failed:
By The Associated Press The Missouri Legislature wrapped up its annual session Friday. Here's a look at some of the bills that passed or failed:
A Patterson man was killed in a crash just before 7:30 a.m. on Friday, May 12.
A Patterson man was killed in a crash just before 7:30 a.m. on Friday, May 12.
A measure to create a prescription drug monitoring program in Missouri, the last state without one, has failed.
A measure to create a prescription drug monitoring program in Missouri, the last state without one, has failed.
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.