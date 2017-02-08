MO Senate confirms Drew Juden as director of State DPS

The Missouri Senate has confirmed Drew Juden as director of the State Department of Public Safety.

Governor Eric Greitens chose the former Sikeston Department of Public Safety chief as the new director of DPS for the state of Missouri.

"It is an honor to be selected by the governor for this position," Juden said. "I am pleased that the Senate has given me their support and serve the great citizens of Missouri."

Juden appeared before the Confirmation Board in Jefferson City, Missouri on February 1.

According to Senator Wayne Wallingford, the vote had no opposition.

