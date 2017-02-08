Does it Work: Clever Cutter

Here's a Heartland Weekend guide to celebrating the mom in your life this Mother's Day.
More than 1,300 students will graduate from Southeast Missouri State University on Saturday, and for one Stoddard County woman, the achievement is decades in the making.
It's inevitable. Whenever we get in our car, the likelihood is we're going to get stopped at a red light.
A measure to create a prescription drug monitoring program in Missouri, the last state without one, has failed.
Veterans gathered in Poplar Bluff around noon on Friday, May 12 to support Veterans Affairs whistleblowers.
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.
