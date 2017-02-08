Does it Work: Clever Cutter

Our tester gave Clever Cutter 4 stars on this Does it Work test. (Source: KFVS)

When you cook dinner at home there is often a lot of slicing involved, and that can be such a chore.

A product called Clever Cutter claims it can cut your prep time in half, but does it work?

To test out the product’s claims we turned to the Gordonville Grill. The restaurant makes everything fresh daily and that means plenty of vegetable slicing.

“Salads, soups, we also have steamed broccoli, so there’s a lot of chopping,” said manager Dylan Max.

The restaurant has some pretty speedy slice and dicers, but Max said he would be willing to try a gadget that could potentially help get food off the menu out to the tables quicker.

“I definitely think at home it would help make things easier, but I don’t know if it’s going to compete with the people who cut here,” Max said.

Max’s first impression of Clever Cutter is that it’s a sturdy kitchen tool.

“Definitely nice,” said Max. “It definitely feels heavy duty. We’ll have to see what it does.”

Max sliced up celery and carrots with ease, and he was pleasantly surprised.

“Wow,” said Max. “That’s a whole lot better than I thought it would be. This is nice. We might actually be able to use this in the kitchen… It’s got a pretty sharp blade on it so it sliced right through it.”

Green onions proved to be a different story. The hollow stalk gave Max and Clever Cutter some trouble.

“You definitely have to give it some work,” said Max.

The Clever Cutter Commercial claims the slicing device can cut a whole onion. Max had his doubts, but the kitchen tool did manage to slice through.

Unfortunately, the Clever Cutter didn’t appear to offer the same precision a knife can offer when finely slicing onions.

“It’s cutting it, but it’s not pretty,” said Max. “We couldnn’t serve this at the restaurant, but it’ll cut it.”

The product commercial also claims the two-in-one chopper can slice through bread “beautifully.”

Max sliced up a Kaiser roll to test out the claim. Clever Cutter did cut the bread cleanly, but also seemed to smoosh the roll more than Max would have liked.

Overall, Max said he felt Clever Cutter lived up to its claims and in many situations would speed up prep work.

“I think it would be great for home use,” said Max.

Max gave Clever Cutter four stars on this Does it Work test.

We purchased our Clever Cutter for $11 online at Amazon.

