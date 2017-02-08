2 men arrested after shots fired call in Kennett

Two people are behind bars after a fight in Kennett.

It happened Feb. 1 around 4:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Dolph Street.

Officers were called because someone said they'd heard gunshots.

During the investigation, officers learned that Marqual Rhines and Dequion Williams got into a fight with three unknown men.

Rhines and Williams allegedly shot at the three men during the fight.

Both men turned themselves in to the Kennett Police Department the following morning.

Rhines and Williams face charges of unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

