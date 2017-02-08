Southeast Missouri State joins programs to help students graduate on time

Southeast Missouri State University is one of five colleges in Missouri to take part in a program that aims to keep students on track to graduate on time.

The Guided Pathways to Success Program offers several strategies to help students avoid paying for more credit hours than they need for their bachelor's degree.

Strategies include organizing semester-by-semester sets of courses for each degree program and guaranteeing required courses are available when students need to take them.

According to the Missouri Department of Higher Education, on average, Missouri students earn about nine more credit hours than necessary for a bachelor's degree and 14 more credit hours than needed for an associate degree.

In addition to Southeast Missouri State, Metropolitan Community College, North Central Missouri College, Ozarks Technical Community College, and University of Missouri-Kansas City are taking part in the Guided Pathways to Success programs.

Southeast Missouri State is also taking part in a pilot program called Concurrent Enrollment.

Under the program, students that meet the admissions requirements of any two-year college or any four-year university in the state can be admitted to both schools.

Concurrent Enrollment gives students the flexibility to take courses at both schools during the same semester. Students could complete an associate degree while working toward a bachelor's degree.

The pilot program pairs up one or more four-year universities with one or more two-year colleges:

Southeast Missouri State University, Jefferson College and Three Rivers College

Missouri University of Science and Technology and East Central College

Northwest Missouri State University and Metropolitan Community College

Both programs were established as a result of legislation approved in 2016. The results of the programs will be reported to the governor and the General Assembly by Jan. 1, 2020.

