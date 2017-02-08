Marion, IL Jr. High raises money for Carnegie Hall trip

Marion Junior High School's Choir will be back on the road again.

The same choir students that sang in Washington, D.C. for the Presidential Inauguration just weeks ago has another big opportunity knocking at their door.

It's what any professional performer could dream of, singing at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

"We could have some professional singers grow out of this because they have that experience...You work your entire life in the professional music industry and you hope maybe one day you'll get invited to sing there," said Elizabeth Byassee-Shore, music director. "The saying, 'How do you get to Carnegie Hall?' Practice, Practice, Practice OR you can be in the Marion Junior High Choir."

According to Shore, there were many students that liked to go, but couldn't commit financially or had planned Spring Break commitments already.

The National Middle School and Children's Choral Festival is offered biannually to middle schoolers.

Shore said the bulk of the choir are seventh and eighth graders, who wouldn't have this opportunity again. In order to be qualified and invited to this festival, the choir needed a gold rating on a heritage festival, like the inauguration.

The director received the invitation for the choir to attend shortly after arriving back from singing at the Inauguration. Due to them receiving the invitation to attend, parents and students have only six weeks to have all their payment together.

"[Parents] have put out about $2,000 for their child to pursue music, so we are having a coupe of fundraisers," the choir director said.

"Awesome! This is all going to be awesome! YAY," said one of the choir students, Jace Slone, who traveled to D.C. with the last group and will be on the trip to New York City. He said that he wants to be an actor so this is a great experience.

WorldStrides is the host of this trip for the Festival at Carnegie Hall: National Youth Choir. The total cost is about $1,500 per person.

If you are interested in donating to their Go Fund Me, you can click here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.