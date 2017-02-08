Teen arrested on murder charge in Bonne Terre

A St. Louis teenager wanted for murder and assault has been arrested in St. Francois County.

According to Bonne Terre Police Chief Doug Calvert, Jordan Demetrious Stuckey, 18, was arrested Tuesday night.

Calvert said the department received several tips that Stuckey was at a home on Dover Street around 8:30 p.m.

Officers spotted Stuckey nearby on Blue Street.

According to the chief, Stuckey ran into a home and officers found him around 9 p.m.

Stuckey is in the St. Francois County Jail on $250,000 cash only bond.

