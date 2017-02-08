SIU students offer free tax prep assistance

As a timely service, a group of student volunteers at Southern Illinois University Carbondale is offering free income tax preparation help.

Beta Alpha Psi, a College of Business honors accounting organization, is sponsoring the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program to assist fellow students and low to moderate income people from the community.

Every Saturday through April 8, free tax prep help is available from 8 a.m. to noon in the computer labs on the lower level of Rehn Hall, located at 1025 Lincoln Drive on the SIU campus.

These services will be unavailable March 11 and 18 due to the university's spring break.

Chen "Cindy" Li, of Shanqiu City, China, and Sam Humphrey, of Round Lake Park, are the coordinators of the VITA Program this year.

Both are senior accounting majors who have participated in advanced training.

They will assist with more complicated questions and supervise a team of nearly forty accounting students who will prepare the tax returns.

Each of the IRS-certified volunteer tax preparers completed mandatory ethics and basic tax exams.

Returns are typically completed in an hour or less, with wait times averaging fifteen to thirty minutes.

Appointments are not necessary.

Last year, VITA at SIU completed nearly 200 tax returns.

The service includes free electronic filing also.

Any U.S. citizen can utilize the tax return assistance if they have an income of no more than $53,000 and take the standard federal deduction.

For more information, email Li at cindyli@siu.edu or Humphrey at shumphrey300@siu.edu.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.