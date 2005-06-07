Southern Illinois Soldier Dies in Iraq - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Anna, IL

Southern Illinois Soldier Dies in Iraq

By: Ryan Tate

ANNA, IL --20-year old Brian Romines of Anna died Monday in Iraq. According to his family, Romines was in a Humvee when a roadside bomb exploded.

Romines served with the 123rd Field Artillery of the Illinois Army National Guard out of Marion, Illinois. He joined the National Guard after graduating from Vienna High School back in 2003.

"Every little kid is going to see his picture in the newspaper and on tv and see how brave he was. He kept us safe, by fighting for us," Kaci Clary said. Clary is Romines cousin.

According to Romines' family, two other Heartland Soldier were hurt in the explosion. Ben Hurst of Jonesboro, Illinois and Fritz Coffey of Marion, Illinois were on the Humvee as well, says Romines' family members. Repeated attempts to verify that through the National Guard by Heartland News was unsuccessful.

Romines' brother, who is also in the National Guard, will fly to Germany to bring the body back to Southern Illinois. According to the family, Romines will be buried in Anna, with a full, military funeral.

