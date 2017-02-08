2/19/17 - Giving Gratitude

By Scott Thomas

KFVS12 Vice President and General Manager

"Feeling gratitude and not expressing it is like wrapping a present and not giving it." These are the words of writer William Arthur Ward. Where am I going with this? When is the last time you received a simple thank you for a job well done? Or had someone say, "have a nice day!" If it's been a while don't feel bad, you’re not the only one. It seems many of us have gotten away from showing any appreciation at all. No thank you notes or even saying a heartfelt thanks for that matter.

It seems like way too many folks these days are just whining or complaining. Of course this carries over into social media where negative comments dominate. I hope the importance of this topic is starting to hit home. While constructive criticism serves an important purpose, being around too much negativity leads to a bad attitude and can cause negative behavior; while offering positive feedback can change a person’s entire day for the better. It not only tells someone they’re doing a good job, but offers them the satisfaction of being recognized for it. That's something that most people rarely get, so let’s try and change that.

Perhaps novelist G.B Stern said it best, "Silent gratitude isn't much use to anyone."

So the next time you appreciate a job well done by a co-worker or business associate, or get excellent service somewhere, don't keep it to yourself. Tell them. It just might brighten yours and their day!

I’m Scott Thomas and that’s our ViewPoint.

