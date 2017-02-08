2/8/17 - Redhawks

By Scott Thomas

KFVS12 Vice President and General Manager

When is the last time you went to a SEMO sporting event? For me it was this last weekend. I attended the men’s basketball game with my family when they played Morehead State. We had a great time. The game was extremely competitive and a real thrill to watch. Admittedly, I am a basketball fan and have a passion for college basketball. However, I don’t think the Heartland knows how good the SEMO basketball program is.

I grew up going to NBA games as a child and my alma mater was a member of the Southwest Conference during the coveted Phi slama jamma days at the University of Houston. So I know what a good basketball program looks like. And you know what? The SEMO basketball program is a real gem. Additionally, the Show Me Center is a fantastic venue. Don’t take it for granted. Many teams at larger schools don’t have as nice of a place to play. Did you know that the current #1 team in the country, Gonzaga, just played a game against Pepperdine in what could qualify as a large high school gym?

The Redhawks basketball program is on a roll and they have a great place to play. So why don’t more of you show up for the games? The only answer I can muster: you just don’t know what you’re missing. Here is my challenge: show up for the next home game. It’s February 18th against UT Martin, even if it is just to get a chance to see one of Antonius Cleveland’s monster slam dunks. I urge you to get off the couch, head out to the Show Me Center, and cheer on the Redhawks. They deserve your support!

I’m Scott Thomas and that’s our ViewPoint.

This is just one of many viewpoints. If you'd like to comment we want to hear from you. Use the e-mail or mailing address below to submit your comments. Be sure to include your name and hometown in case we use your comment on the air.

E-mail ViewPoint

KFVS12 ViewPoint

310 Broadway

Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

573-335-1212

Return to main ViewPoint page