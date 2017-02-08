1 killed after 2-car crash in McCracken Co.

A man from Ballard County, Kentucky has died following a serious crash involving another car in McCracken Co. on Tuesday.

On Feb. 7 at approximately 5:02 p.m., the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was sent to the intersection of US Hwy. 60 and the 3700 block of Metropolis Lake Road to the report of a crash.

Upon arrival, the investigation showed that Ralph Stewart, 90, of Barlow, was traveling west on US Hwy. 60.

Stewart apparently disregarded a traffic signal at this intersection due to the glare of the sun obstructing his view.

Stewart then turned into the path of a vehicle operated by Lance Fleming, 51, of Paducah.

Stewart was transported to Lourdes by Mercy Regional. He later died due to injuries sustained in the crash.

Fleming and three passengers in his car - a 16-year-old, 12-year-old, and a 10-year-old - were transported to Baptist Health for treatment of unknown injuries.

The intersection was closed to traffic for approximately 45 minutes to facilitate investigation, and cleanup of debris from the roadway.

The sheriff’s department was assisted on the scene by Mercy Regional, Meadows Towing and the Concord Fire Department.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.