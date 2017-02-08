Twin Rivers R-X closing rest of the week due to flu outbreak

Twin Rivers school district will not have classes for the rest of the week because of a flu outbreak.

Superintendent Jeremy Siebert said about 140 students out of 950 were out sick yesterday.

School leaders decided it would be best to close the school for the rest of the week.

Crews will use the time to disinfect the three schools in the district.

All three schools in the district will be cleaned from top to bottom in an effort to disinfect.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.