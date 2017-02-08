Crash near Morehouse, MO sends 2 to hospital

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, two people were taken to the hospital after a crash near Morehouse, Missouri on Tuesday, February 7.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday about three miles east of Morehouse. The crash report states that Justin A. Mattison, 18, of Kewanee, Missouri, was driving when he ran off of the road, went down an embankment and overturned in a ditch.

A 14-year-old girl from Morehouse was also in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Mattison was taken to Missouri Delta in Sikeston, and the passenger was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

Neither were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.