Citizens Electric Co. reporting residents targeted in phone scam

Citizens Electric Company is reporting that one of its numbers has been cloned and is now being used to target customers in a scam.

A Perry County, Missouri resident said she answered her phone when she saw a local number on her caller ID. She was greeted with an automated call regarding her credit card, but there was no mention of any card company. After hanging up, she called the number back and was shocked when she reached the voicemail of a CEC employee.

According to Det. Jason Klause of the Perry County Sheriff's Department, these types of phishing scams are all too common. People are less inclined to answer a phone if they don't recognize the number.

So targeting residents with local phone numbers has become a more common, popular approach.

Beware of a call from 800-620-2350.

Det. Klause said if you receive one of these calls to hang up if they feel they are being targeted in this scam. He also advises people to make contact with the company, in person if possible.

If you believe if you have been a target of this scam you should contact authorities immediately.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.