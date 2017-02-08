Cause of fire 'undetermined' at Harper's Country Hams in Clinton, KY

A measure to create a prescription drug monitoring program in Missouri, the last state without one, has failed.
It's inevitable. Whenever we get in our car, the likelihood is we're going to get stopped at a red light. But what goes into the timing of those lights.
Veterans gathered in Poplar Bluff around noon on Friday, May 12 to support Veterans Affairs whistleblowers.
A Saline County jury has convicted a Saline County doctor in the case accusing him of trying to have the state's attorney kidnapped.
Crews opened the Cora Levee Floodgates on Friday, May 12.
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.
New details have been released in a shooting that occurred in I'On.
The National Weather Service confirms that an EF-1 tornado touched town in Baton Rouge early Friday morning.
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.
Several state and county agencies are currently searching a farm in Adams County that is about 10 miles away from the Rhoden family massacre scene.
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.
