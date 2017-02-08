This week in music: 2001 Shaggy

Let's check out the music scene from 2001.

Sixteen years ago, Billboard Magazine had these songs at the top of its Hot 100 Chart.

At number five was Lenny Kravitz with Again. The song would win Kravitz a Grammy Award for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance.

Madonna was at number four with Don't Tell Me. The song tied her with the Beatles and put her one behind Elvis Presley as the act with the most top ten singles.

Destiny's Child had us all dancing. Their song Independent Women Part One was at number three. The song was from the soundtrack to the movie Charlie's Angels.

The alternative hip hop group Outkast was in the number two spot with Ms. Jackson. The song sampled Strawberry Letter 23 which was a 1977 hit for The Brothers Johnson.

And in the top spot was It Wasn't Me by reggae Shaggy with Ricardo "RikRock" Ducent. The song was Shaggy's breakthrough hit and also topped the charts in Britain, France, Australia and Ireland. Billboard lists it as the first number one single of the 21st century.

