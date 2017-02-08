February 9 celebrity birthdays

He's best known for his role as Loki in The Avengers and Thor movies. There's talk that he could possibly be the next James Bond. Tom Hiddleston is 36 today.

He's an actor who seems to always play the tough guy. You saw him in Goodfellas, Raging Bull, Home Along and My Cousin Vinny. Joe Pesci is 74 today.

She's won a Daytime Emmy Award for Best Actress for her role as "Sharon" on the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless. Over the years, she's been married to lots of Newmans. There was Nick, then Adam and even Victor. Sharon Case is

46 today.

He's a singer who "put some drive your country." He's known for hits like Here's a Quarter (Call Someone Who Cares), Help Me Hold On, Best of Intentions and many many more. He and Marty Stewart won a Grammy for their duet The Whiskey Ain't Workin'. We're talking about Travis Tritt who's 54 today.

She's a singer-songwriter who has penned some of the biggest hits of all time. They include: It's Too Late, You've Got A Friend, You're So Vain, The Loco-Motion, One Fine Day, Pleasant Valley Sunday the list goes on and on. In fact she's written 118 singles that have appeared on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. Carole Kind is 75 today.

