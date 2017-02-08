Grammy History: 2009

The 2017 Grammy Awards will be handed out this Sunday in Los Angeles. You can catch the big show right here on KFVS12.



This morning we look back at a Grammy show from the past. It was on this date, February 8, 2009, Alison Krauss and Adele were big winners at the Grammys.

Adele was named Best New Artist. She also won Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for Chasing Pavements.

But it was Kraus who stole the show winning five trophies including Album of the Year for Raising Sand. That album was a collaboration between Kraus and Led Zeppelin lead singer Robert Plant. She and Plant also won record of the year for Please Read the Letter.

In the category of Country music the big winner was George Strait. He took home the Album of the year trophy for Troubadour.

Best Country Song went to Sugarland for their hit Stay. It all took place on this date 8 years ago.

