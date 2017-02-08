2 arrested on multiple drug charges after traffic stop in McCracken Co.

Two people were arrested on multiple drug charges in McCracken County, Kentucky after a traffic stop late Tuesday, February 7.

The stop occurred around 11:07 p.m. in the area of Husbands Road. During the course of the stop, McCracken County deputies were given consent to search the vehicle from the driver, Marcia Doublin, 41, of Paducah. She, along with her passenger, Jordan Matlock, 24, also of Paducah, were asked to exit the vehicle.

During the search of the vehicle, deputies located a quantity of methamphetamine, as well as items of drug paraphernalia. Several doses of Hydrocodone pills, not prescribed to either subject, were also found. During questioning of Doublin, she confessed to possessing more methamphetamine and a pipe.

Both Doublin and Matlock were arrested and taken to McCracken County Regional Jail.

Doublin is charged with the following:

Failure to or Improper Signal

Failure of Owner To maintain required insurance 1st offense

Operating Motor vehicle under influence of drugs/alcohol 1st offense

Possession controlled substance, 1st deg, 2nd offense (methamphetamine)

Possession controlled substance 1 deg, 1st off (opiates)

Drug paraphernalia Buy/Possess

Matlock is charged with the following:

Possession controlled substance 1st deg. 2nd offense (methamphetamine)

Drug Parahpernalia Buy/Possess

