2 arrested on multiple drug charges after traffic stop in McCracken Co.

The National Weather Service and the Kentucky Emergency Management will be conducting a ceremony to recognize and officially accredit Fulton County, Kentucky as StormReady.
A Melber, Kentucky man is behind bars facing several drug and traffic charges following a traffic stop on Thursday, May 11.
A man wanted out of Perry County, Missouri on several felony warrants is now behind bars in Crawford County, Mo.
A juvenile from Red Bud, Illinois is in a St. Louis hospital after a head-on crash in Perry County, Illinois.
The Obama Presidential Center will not be a part of the presidential library network operated by the National Archives and Records Administration.
Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing, calls ex-FBI director 'showboat' and 'grandstander'.
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.
The baby was born inside a moving car during rush hour traffic.
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.
Sources said an officer who was shot following an active shooter situation east of Columbus has died, according to 10TV in Columbus.
A high school senior allegedly “catfished” more than 130 male students to receive explicit photos, videos.
The baby gorilla expected to be born in a historic first for Riverbanks Zoo has passed away.
Students said a teenager who did not go to school at College Park High came there with a stun gun and the intent to hurt another student.
Devastating tsunamis have struck around the world, leaving those along the Grand Strand to wonder if the area is at risk, too.
The suspect accused of shooting law enforcement officers in Avoyelles Parish on Thursday has been booked on multiple counts of attempted murder.
