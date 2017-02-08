Four things you need to know on 2/8

It's Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: With as warm as it was yesterday, you’ll likely be surprised by the return of colder weather this morning. Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s as you wake up. By lunchtime most of the Heartland will be in the 40s with mostly cloudy skies. A system moving in from the northwest is bringing more clouds and the possibility of rain and maybe even a few SNOWFLAKES. FIRST ALERT: If you’re planning to celebrate Valentine’s Day a little early, this weekend looks mild with temps in the 60s.

Making Headlines:

Suspect arrested after police chase ends in New Madrid Co.: Authorities are reporting that a suspect has been arrested after a police chase ended in New Madrid County, Missouri last night.

Robbery at Imo's Pizza in Cape Girardeau: Police in Cape Girardeau are looking for a suspect after a reported robbery on last night.

Train hits semi north of Bernie, MO: Authorities say no one was injured after a train hit a semi truck on Highway 25 north of Bernie, Missouri yesterday evening.

Two arrested in McCracken Co. on multiple drug charges: Two people were arrested late last night after a traffic stop led to the discovery of multiple drugs.

