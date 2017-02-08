Pedestrian hit by car on Rte. A near Wardell, MO

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 34-year-old man was hit by a car on Route A in Pemiscot County, Missouri on Tuesday night, February 7.

According to the highway patrol crash report, a 2007 Cadillac DTS was going westbound on Route A, about 1 mile east of Wardell, at around 9:11 p.m. when the driver, 51-year-old Bryan K. Owns, of Wardell, Mo., tried to pass another vehicle.

The Cadillac hit a pedestrian, 34-year-old James Rudd, of Portageville, Mo., who, according to the crash report, was standing in the road.

Rudd was airlifted to an area hospital in serious condition.

