Man arrested after police chase ends with crash in New Madrid Co., MO

Two people were injured in a crash after a police chase through multiple counties on Tuesday night, February 7.

According to Morehouse police, Chief J. Hays stopped a vehicle driven by Justin Mattison, 18.

Police said Mattison is a registered sex offender and is currently on probation with a special condition of no contact with any non-related females under the age of 16.

Chief Hays said he saw a 14-year-old passenger in Mattison's vehicle that Mattison was not related to. He said the girl was returned to her home and Mattison was reminded of the conditions of his probation. Mattison was told a message would be sent to his probation officer.

About 30 minutes later, Chief Hays said he received a call from the girl's mother saying that the 14 year old stormed out of the house and was going to meet Mattison on U.S. Highway 60.

Chief Hays found the vehicle and tried to pull it over. However, he said Mattison failed to yield and led officers on a chase that continued from Morehouse through Dexter, Bloomfield and Circle City.

Dexter police said they received a call about the chase around 8:58 p.m.

According to Morehouse police, the vehicle returned to New Madrid County and the chase ended when the vehicle crashed into a drainage ditch.

Mattison and the 14-year-old passenger were taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital for treatment.

Mattison was charged by the New Madrid County prosecuting attorney with first degree assault, first degree endangering the welfare of a child and resisting arrest for a felony.

He is currently being held at the Pemiscot County Jail on a $75,000 cash-only bond.

Mattison may be facing additional charges in the future.

The New Madrid County Sheriff's Office, Dexter Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sikeston Department of Public Safety assisted with the chase.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.