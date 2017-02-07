Heartland basketball scores from 2/7 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland basketball scores from 2/7

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Heartland basketball scores 2/7.

H.S. Basketball

(Boys)

Cape Central-60
Jackson-41

Campbell-51
East Prairie-56

Caruthersville-65
NMCC-62

Dexter-74
Bell City-45

Saxony Lutheran-64
Crystal City-28

Advance-79
Woodland-48

Eldorado-57
Carmi-44

Graves Co.-59
Ballard Memorial-26

Murphysboro-56
Massac Co.-45

(Girls)
Westview-64
Obion CC-35

(Boys)

Westview-60
Obion CC-52

NCAA Basketball

LSU-85
(15) Kentucky-92

NHL

St. Louis-6
Ottawa-0

