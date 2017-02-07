Heartland basketball scores from 2/7

The Kennett softball team scored the winning run in the 9th inning on a Madi Parr walk off hit to beat Scott City 5-4 in the state quarterfinals. With the victory Kennett advances to the final four next Friday in Springfield, MO. Kennett will play the winner of West County and Strafford in the state semifinals. Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

