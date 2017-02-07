CarGO is up and running: A Cape Girardeau twist on ride sharing

You might have heard of Uber, Lyft, or other ride-sharing services. Well, people from Cape Girardeau, Missouri have started their own company to help give a lift to those needing a ride.

It's called carGO.

"CarGO is a platform, it's a technology platform that connects a rider and a driver," said Gunnar Knudston, the business manager of carGO. "And you get to see all that take place on the app."

The company has launched an app where you can share your location with a driver and they will come pick you up and drop you off at your destination. It's as simple as pushing a button on your phone once the app is downloaded to your phone. Since the company released the app over 1,000 people have downloaded it.

The people in charge of the company say their Cape Girardeau roots have helped them to tailor this service to southeast Missouri.

"We're very proud to be local Cape Girardeau born and raised and then come back and give this a run," said Knudston.

The ride sharing idea can be used for many different cases. It offers a safe ride home at the end of the night out on the town and also a way to not be trapped at a mechanic when your car's being serviced.

"All kind of uses," said Knudston. "If you're getting your oil changed, what are you doing in that time? Sometimes it might take and hour and a half or two. Everyone has a schedule, everyone's very busy, you can still maintain your daily tasks by using carGO"

With the next phase, carGO is planning on looking into delivery services. For now, they are just offering ride-sharing services to the people of southeast Missouri.

