No injuries after train hit semi truck north of Bernie, MO

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Jeven Tucker) (Source: Jeven Tucker)
STODDARD COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Authorities say no one was injured after a train hit a semi truck on Highway 25 north of Bernie, Missouri on Tuesday evening, February 7.

According to the Stoddard County Sheriff's Office, it happened about a mile north of Bernie.

Bernie police said the train hit the back of the semi truck and the semi truck driver was able to crawl out.

