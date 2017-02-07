WANTED: Suspect in connection to robbery behind Imo's Pizza in Cape Girardeau

Veterans gathered in Poplar Bluff around noon on Friday, May 12 to support Veterans Affairs whistleblowers.
A Saline County jury has convicted a Saline County doctor in the case accusing him of trying to have the state's attorney kidnapped.
Crews opened the Cora Levee Floodgates on Friday, May 12.
The normally mild-mannered Republican representative from Portageville gave an impassioned speech on the floor of the Missouri House on May 12.
Police in Cape Girardeau have identified a man shot and killed on Thursday, May 11.
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.
Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing, calls ex-FBI director 'showboat' and 'grandstander'.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker and former University of Alabama player Rolando McClain was arrested in Hartselle on Friday.
Police arrested a Houma woman for allegedly plotting to hire a hitman to kill her husband.
A large cyberattack had crippled computer systems at hospitals across England, with appointments canceled, phone lines down and patients turned away.
A Waco ISD bus was involved in a crash with another car Friday morning, according to Waco ISD spokesperson Bruce Gietzen.
The National Weather Service confirms that an EF-1 tornado touched town in Baton Rouge early Friday morning.
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.
