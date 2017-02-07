WANTED: Suspect in connection to robbery behind Imo's Pizza in Cape Girardeau

Police in Cape Girardeau are looking for a suspect after a reported robbery on Tuesday night, February 7.

According to police, someone was robbed in the parking lot behind Imo's on Broadway. They said no one was injured.

Southeast Missouri State University posted on Facebook that the Department of Public Safety is investigating.

They said the robbery reportedly happened around 7:15 p.m. in the parking lot behind Imo's Pizza.

The suspect is described as a 30-year-old man, wearing a gray hoodie and sweatpants with a purple bandana over his face.

According to the Facebook post, the suspect was armed with a handgun and was last seen on foot, heading south on Park Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Department of Public Safety at 573-651-2215.

The investigation is ongoing.

